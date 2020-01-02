Erby Joel Lee

Erby was born to Albert Frank Lee and Rebon Deila Taylor, February 27, 1941, in Ethelsville, Alabama. The family moved to Hawthorne, Nevada when Erby was a young boy. While in Hawthorne, he graduated from Mineral County High School, started a family, and started a new career with the Nevada Highway Department. In the mid 1960’s he and his young family relocated to Northeastern Nevada during the initial construction of Interstate 80, working on various projects including the construction of the Carlin Tunnels. After 30 years he retired from the Nevada Department of Transportation as a Resident Engineer (Project Manager). He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, having coffee or tea at local coffee shops, fishing, and/or hunting with family and friends.