February 27, 1941 – December 25, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Erby Joel Lee announces his passing after a long illness, on December 25, 2019 at the age of 78.

Erby was born to Albert Frank Lee and Rebon Deila Taylor, February 27, 1941, in Ethelsville, Alabama. The family moved to Hawthorne, Nevada when Erby was a young boy. While in Hawthorne, he graduated from Mineral County High School, started a family, and started a new career with the Nevada Highway Department. In the mid 1960’s he and his young family relocated to Northeastern Nevada during the initial construction of Interstate 80, working on various projects including the construction of the Carlin Tunnels. After 30 years he retired from the Nevada Department of Transportation as a Resident Engineer (Project Manager). He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, having coffee or tea at local coffee shops, fishing, and/or hunting with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his Parents, Grandchildren—Jake and Tevin Stephenson.

He is survived by his children – Cynthia and T. James Stephenson, Kevin and Amy Lee, Siblings, Allen (Paula) Lee, and Marshall (Jeanne) Lee, of Hawthorne, Nevada and Luverne (Joe) Lightfoot, of Sparks Nevada, Grandchildren – Deondre (Saianha), Dallis, Jeremiah and Leo Stephenson, and Kassandra, Kynan, and Kendrick Lee, Great-grandchildren, Paityn and Kyler Reuther, and Khloe Stephenson

