Aug. 16, 1956—Nov. 28, 2022

Ernest Burton Aldridge was born to Irene (Burton Aldridge) Weiss and Andrew Jackson Aldridge. Ernie as everyone knew him, passed away in Wells Nevada on November 28, 2022. He was a business owner for the last 16 years and was an amazing brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was also a wonderful friend and a father figure to many in the community.

Ernie was the owner and operator of Elko Water Systems for the last 16 years. Always working hard and lived life believing that no matter how hard things were for anyone, they could find the humor in life.

Ernie completed his GED from Great Basin College in 1990, then went on to complete and obtain his contractors license in 2016 from The Nevada State Contractors Board.

Ernie had a deep rooted love for the outdoors he loved ice fishing, fishing, camping, and anything that allowed him to be away from society, if he could have lived a life on a lake with his camper, boat, and a fire pit I think his life would have been complete.

Ernie is survived by his children: his sons: Tommy Aldridge and Jesse Aldridge; his daughters: Ashley Aldridge and Danielle Aldridge; sisters: Crystal Gonzalez, Mary Aldridge Winkowski Schuh; beloved grandchildren: Kiarra Valencia, Patric Aldridge, Xavier Aldridge, Jace Aldridge, Alicia Allison, Anthony Stace, Kaysen Bullock, and Luca Covey; great-granddaughter, Arianna Aldridge and long time girlfriend, Lisa Rodriguez. He is preceded in death by his son, Bob Andrew Aldridge; his two brothers: Russell and Dale Aldridge; his mother, Irene Weiss; his father, Andrew Jackson Aldridge.

He will be greatly missed and was such a huge asset to the community and is going to be hard to be replaced, he will be fondly remembered by those of us lucky enough to have known him. Fly with the eagles and watch over us all.

Services will be held at the Elko Indian colony gym on Monday, December 5, 2022, the viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. and the funeral will start at 1:00 p.m. with a family style feed to be done after. The family will be accepting donations to help cover any costs during this time.