Dec. 17, 1939—May 28, 2022

ELKO—Ernest “Leroy” Sanchez, 82, passed away May 28, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Surviving are his children: Doug Sanchez, Scotty Sanchez, Stacy Sanchez of Spring Creek, NV and Jeremiah Sanchez of Lemmon Valley, NV; grandchildren: Micah Sanchez, Alycia Sanchez, Rachel West, Kimberly Bruner, Larissa Hardy, Shayla Sanchez, Dillyn Sanchez, Justin Sanchez, and Jeremiah David Sanchez; great-grandchildren: Sydney Sanchez, Sammie Noble, TJ Malone, Madison Sanchez, Kaylee Sanchez, Serenity Bruner, Nevaeh Bruner, Mason Bruner, Jaxon Leroy Greener, Bradley Hardy and Noah West.

Leroy was born Dec. 17, 1939, in Westwood, California. Graduated High School in Loyalton California in 1959.

A veteran of the United States Army 1961-1963. Married Ann Alexander in 1963. Though Leroy and Ann divorced they remained lifelong friends. Leroy worked at several lumber mills in the California area but, spent most of his time at Sierra Pacific Industries in Loyalton where he retired in 1998.

Once his boys graduated from high school and started to move away Doug, Scotty and Stacy ended up in Elko, NV. Leroy visited them often until relocating to Elko in 2003.

Leroy loved spending time with his boys, families, and grandchildren. Going camping, fishing, hiking, walking, getting together over the holidays, BBQ’s, and every chance he could. Dad, Grandpa you will be greatly missed.

Leroy will be laid to rest at the Mountain View Cemetery in Loyalton, California next to his Father, Ernest Sanchez, Mother, Sadie Sanchez, and only Brother, Benjamin Sanchez.