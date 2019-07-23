{{featured_button_text}}
August 15, 1921 – July 20, 2019

Estella Laurel Hyde, 97, longtime Elko County resident, passed peacefully on July 20, 2019, and returned to our Heavenly Father to be with her parents, brothers and sisters, sons, great granddaughter, and other family members and friends. She was born on August 15, 1921, in Gila, Arizona, to Frank and Viola Chapman. She lived many places but made Wells, Nevada, and then on to Elko, for many years. She had 4 siblings: Eva, Gene, Elsie, and Dearl. She had 4 sons: Frank Miller, Bruce Miller, Jonathan Ford, and Wesley Hyde. She has one living son, Jonathan, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Estella was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Estella was preceded in death by her parents, her 4 siblings, 3 sons, grandson Jonathan, great-grandson Frank, and great-granddaughter Anna. There will be a viewing at Burns Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Elko City Cemetery.

