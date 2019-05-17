August 2, 1938 – May 15, 2019
Esther S. Franco formally of Elko passed away on May 15, 2019.
Our mother loved her family very much and loved to cook for all. She was an avid bowler for many years and she also enjoyed pinochle, reading and watching old movies. Esther loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Esther is survived by her children James (Nicole) Franco; Patricia (Drew) Perrier; Pollyanna (Brian) Jevas; Teresa (Matthew) Lipparelli; Robert (Leslie) Franco; Gerri (Frank) Dudley; and Elizabeth (Ross) Hauk. She is also survived by her siblings: Lucy Walker; Jose Sandoval; Arsenio Sandoval; Grace Duenas and Marcy Hickman; as well as 20 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Esther is now resting peacefully with our Heavenly Father. She will be forever loved and missed by many.
A Rosary will be held at Burns Funeral Home on May 24th at 6:00p.m., with a Mass following on May 25th at 11:00a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Luncheon will be served directly after.
