February 14, 1926 – November 13, 2018
Ethel is survived by her children, Cathy Capucci, Laura Hull, Carolyn Leach, Dorothy Sam, Frank Gallardo, Miguel Gallardo, Juanita Gallardo Julie Stevens, Jennifer Martinez, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ethel was preceded in death by son, Lewellyn Hull.
Services are November 30 at 11:00a.m. Burns Funeral Home.
