Eugene Benjamin Gomez, III

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 31, 1978 – July 20, 2020

Eugene Benjamin Gomez, lll passed away July 20, 2020. Gene was born on October 31, 1978 to Eugene and Annie Gomez. He will be forever missed.

Eugene is survived by his mother Annie Gomez, his three children his two daughters Eugenia Gomez, Regenia Gomez and his son Eugenio Gomez and his niece he raised as his own Justine Esquivel also his two step children Maria and Andrew whom he helped raise for some time. Gene had two brothers, Eddie Gomez and Steven Gomez; sister, Kristina Urenda and many more family.

My brother was a good father, son, brother, uncle, friend always there for someone. Gene was a jack of all trades and a perfectionist in everything he did. I can’t express how much he will be missed. Words can’t express how much I will miss u my big brother. I love u always