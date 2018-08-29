January 14, 1946—August 26, 2018
Eugene “Gene” Olson age 72 of Elko, Nevada passed away surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer on August 26, 2018. Gene will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years Barbara, his brother Wayne, and his children Brian and Gayle (Klint). Gene was loved by his six grandchildren Nicholas (Alyssa), Alyssa, Kaitlyn (Eddy), Peyton, Lauren, Lincoln and three great grandchildren Brooklyn, Aiden, and Eliana. Gene was born on January 14, 1946 in Roseau, Minnesota to his father William Olson and mother Selma Olson. Gene was a US Navy Vietnam veteran where he received a medal of commendation for heroism. A memorial service will be held at Burns Funeral Home on Friday August 31st at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.