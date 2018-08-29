Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Eugene Gene Olson

January 14, 1946—August 26, 2018

Eugene “Gene” Olson age 72 of Elko, Nevada passed away surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer on August 26, 2018. Gene will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years Barbara, his brother Wayne, and his children Brian and Gayle (Klint). Gene was loved by his six grandchildren Nicholas (Alyssa), Alyssa, Kaitlyn (Eddy), Peyton, Lauren, Lincoln and three great grandchildren Brooklyn, Aiden, and Eliana. Gene was born on January 14, 1946 in Roseau, Minnesota to his father William Olson and mother Selma Olson. Gene was a US Navy Vietnam veteran where he received a medal of commendation for heroism. A memorial service will be held at Burns Funeral Home on Friday August 31st at noon.

