October 29, 1927—December 27, 2018
With deep sadness the family of Evan Lee Sleeman announces his passing December 27, 2018 in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Evan was born October 29, 1927 in Nevada City, California to Alice Elizabeth Sleeman (Simpson) & Lewis Ellis (Lou) Sleeman, whose families were pioneers in the Grass Valley/Nevada City CA area. A loving & devoted family man, cowboy, rancher, prospector, mining executive, expert hunter/outdoorsman, & world traveler, Evan was also known as a colorful storyteller, and a loyal, kind & generous friend.
A Technical Sergeant in the WWII Occupational Army, Evan was stationed in General MacArthur’s HQ in Tokyo, Japan, & later in Guam.
Evan met Anita Andres at college in Placerville, CA. After marriage they went with Evan’s parents to own 2U Ranch near Elko, Nevada, where their 6 children, (Grant, Kevin, Julie, Cindy, Kathy, & Bryan) were born. In 1963 the family emigrated to Canada.
Until just days before his passing at age 91 Evan worked as Investor Relations Administrator for North American Nickel, where he was held in high regard by all his peers.
He is preceded by wife Anita (2011), son Grant (2014), & twin great-granddaughters. He is survived by his 5 remaining children, 12 grandchildren, & 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews of the Drown family from the Elko area, & many cousins, extended family, & friends.
A celebration of Evan’s life will be held 1:00 P.M, Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 at Capilano Rugby Club in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to British Columbia Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, BC, Canada.
