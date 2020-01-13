Evelyn Temoke-Roche was born on January 14, 1941, in Ruby Valley, Nevada, to Frank Temoke Sr. and Theresa Knight. On January 8, 2020, Evelyn passed away in Elko, Nevada, at the age of 78. She is survived by her sons, Richard and Shari Temoke of Elko, NV; Reuben Jr. and Cassandra Banuelos of Spring Creek, NV; Clifford Banuelos of Carson City, NV; and her grandchildren Acelia Soto of Stockton, CA; and Tumuk and Newese Banuelos of Spring Creek, NV. She is preceded in death by her husband William Roche; son Wayne Banuelos of Elko, NV; sister Frances Temoke; brothers Henry “Buster” Temoke, brother Gordon Temoke Sr.; brother Frank Temoke Jr.; sister Margie Gilstrap; and sister Lena Temoke.

She graduated from Elko High School. After high school, Evelyn traveled and eventually moved to Sacramento, CA, where she lived for many years. Evelyn was a member of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone and in the early 1980s served as Chairman of the Sacramento Urban Indian Council, which was a consortia of Sacramento area Native American tribes. After moving back to Elko, she served many terms as a member of the Elko Band Council of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone in Nevada.

Evelyn loved gardening and working on protecting the environment and maintaining the Newe culture and language. She loved her many relatives and friends, and spending time with them sharing stories and having fun. In her youth, Evelyn was a hairdresser and later a teacher for daycares and preschools. Evelyn loved flying kites and outdoor activities such as fishing and gardening. She took pride in her gardening skills and beautiful backyards, and the many birds her flowers and birdseed would attract. She worked at protecting Ruby Valley and was instrumental in the ethnographical study for an environmental assessment that stopped a geothermal project; and was a key figure in the construction of the Fort Ruby interpretive trail. She taught the Shoshone language to the youth in her years working for the Tribe and saw her students grow up and remembered all of them. Gathering pine nuts, hunting deer, and getting doza were yearly activities she looked forward to, as well as watching Kansas City Chiefs games.