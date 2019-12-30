July 8, 1933 – December 28, 2019

Fay Ward died peacefully surrounded by her family on December 28, 2019 in Fallon, NV. Fay was born July 8, 1933 to Robert and Edna Johnson in Tuscarora, NV. In 1953 Fay married John Etchinek and moved to ELko, NV. The marriage produced three children Walter, Julia and Vickie. John and Fay owned and operated Silver State Trucklines, Nevada Transportation and John Etchinek trucking, later they moved the trucks to Battle Mountain, NV and lived there until John’s death in 1985.

In 1988 Fay married Dowell Ward and moved to Crescent Valley, NV where they operated Fox Mining until Dowell’s death in 2001. Fay later moved to Fallon, NV where she resided until her death. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Betty Johnson, Norma Spealman and Barbara Newsom, son Walter Etchinek and two grandsons Robert Negro and Tracy Bennett. She is survived by her daughters Julia Bennett, Vickie Etchinek, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

There will be no serviced per her request and interment will be at the Gardens Cemetery at a later date.