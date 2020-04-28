× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 17, 1982 – April 13, 2020

We lost our dear Felicity as a result of complications of diabetes that she quietly and with great dignity fought with her whole life. Felicity was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, aunt, cousin and a friend to many. Felicity Dawn Riding, 37, of Reno, Nevada, passed away on Monday April 13, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1982 in Preston, Idaho, to Richard Allen and Monica Dawn Riding.

Felicity attended 1st grade at Terra-Linda Elementary in West Jordan, Utah and moved to Elko in November 1989. She continued her education in Elko, graduating from Elko High School in 2000. Felicity knew what she wanted in life and knew that she wanted to continue her education. She attended the University of Nevada Reno, graduating 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. Felicity had many struggles during her education, as many do, but one in particular was, that due to complications of her diabetes, she lost most of her eyesight towards the end of her senior year. With the help from her Mom and modern technology, she was able to stay the course and graduate with honors. Governor Kenny Guinn heard of her situation and presented her with an award at her graduation ceremony.