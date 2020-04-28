July 17, 1982 – April 13, 2020
We lost our dear Felicity as a result of complications of diabetes that she quietly and with great dignity fought with her whole life. Felicity was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, aunt, cousin and a friend to many. Felicity Dawn Riding, 37, of Reno, Nevada, passed away on Monday April 13, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1982 in Preston, Idaho, to Richard Allen and Monica Dawn Riding.
Felicity attended 1st grade at Terra-Linda Elementary in West Jordan, Utah and moved to Elko in November 1989. She continued her education in Elko, graduating from Elko High School in 2000. Felicity knew what she wanted in life and knew that she wanted to continue her education. She attended the University of Nevada Reno, graduating 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. Felicity had many struggles during her education, as many do, but one in particular was, that due to complications of her diabetes, she lost most of her eyesight towards the end of her senior year. With the help from her Mom and modern technology, she was able to stay the course and graduate with honors. Governor Kenny Guinn heard of her situation and presented her with an award at her graduation ceremony.
Felicity was a loving, compassionate about family, funny, outgoing, vivacious and stubborn in her ways, as well as a successful, accomplished person. She loved the movies and hanging out with friends and family. She was so happy to have a new home, a new puppy and a job that drove her crazy but gave her purpose. The relationships that she had with her mom, dads, sisters and brothers was unlike any other; she was also a person that a friend could always count on. Most of all she loved and adored her nieces and nephews, she would do anything for them and wanted nothing more than their happiness. She will be so dearly missed by those that knew her and adored her.
She is survived by her mom, Monica Dawn Barnum; stepdad, Brent Merrill Barnum; sisters: Danielle Elaine (Nathan Earl) Haskin; Nicole Ann (Matthew James) Petersen; brothers: Connor James Barnum; Cody Merrill (Antonia Lizbeth) Barnum; and Brandon Merrill (Aubree Rachell) Barnum; grandparents: Nolan Asahal and Barbara Jean Barnum and Deeda Lily VanDetta Harris; nieces: Zoie Elain Haskin; Ezrie Dawn Haskin; Emma Michelle Petersen; Kensley Pearce Petersen; and Gabriella Jade Barnum; nephews: Rockston Anthony Haskin; Daxin Hyde Haskin; and Jason Colt Barnum and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Felicity was preceded in death by her Dad: Richard Allen Riding; grandparents: Anthony Hamblin and Anita Elaine Riding; William Glen Harris Great-Grandparents: William Ernest and Veva (Sue) Hamblin Riding; and William McGee and& Sybil Louise Harris.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 17, 2020 in Murray, Utah.
