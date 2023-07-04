January 3, 1961—June 26, 2023

ELKO—Fenton Drew Butterfield, 62, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 26, 2023, in the Northern Nevada Regional Hospital. He was born on January 3, 1961, to Jack and Billie Lou Butterfield.

He grew up in Preston, Idaho, where he graduated from Preston High School and excelled in automotive. He worked at West Motor and the Loft House Restaurant.

In 1985 he married Jeanie Hymas; they settled in Preston while they raised their two daughters, Ashli and Brooke, who he adored very much. He was an avid fly fisherman and loved to tie his own flies. He loved the outdoors and truly saw the beauty in all he did. Later in life, he became an electrician. This took him to Southern Utah and Northern Nevada, where he truly found a passion for what he did in life.

Fenton is survived by his wife, Jeanie, Elko NV, and Daughters, Ashli (Jason) Jardine and Brooke (Steve) Wilcox. His grandchildren; Damon, Hadli, Tayli Jardine, Elko NV. Maksim, Sloane, Swayze Wilcox, Hooper UT. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State St., Preston, Idaho, with Bart Wilcox conducting. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Franklin County Funeral Home before the services. The interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. The family would like to invite those who knew and loved Fenton to attend.

