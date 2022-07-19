Florence and Laura Johnny

A Celebration of Life for Florence Johnny and Laura Johnny who passed away in 2020. The Celebration will be held at the Elko Indian Colony Gymnasium, located at 2250 Indian View Heights, Elko, NV, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022. A potluck will be served at 1:00 p.m. after the service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.