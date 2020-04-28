Florence "Flo" Johnny

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 14, 1931 – April 22, 2020

Florence Johnny of Elko passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born to Samuel Johnny and Ruth Pressy Johnson on April 14, 1931 in Ely, NV. Florence spent her early years in Ely and moved to Elko in her late teenage years. Florence moved to Reno, NV to enjoy her retirement years and came back to Elko, three years ago.

Florence or “Flo” had a generous heart and a wonderful personality that had made her many friends throughout her life. She enjoyed riding horses, bicycles, motorcycles and crocheting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and two sisters. Survived by her son Victor Johnny of Elko and three sisters, Laverne Johnny of Elko, Kae Chavez of Sun Valley, Myrtle Johnny of California and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service for her at a later date in Elko, NV.