Florence "Flossie" A. Black

March 8, 1932—July 3, 2022

It is with our heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Florence A. Black. She was surrounded by her earthly family as she left this world to be united with her heavenly family.

“Flossie” was born on March 8, 1932, to her loving parents, Joseph and Josephine Erquiaga, on their family ranch in Denio, Nevada. She was their ninth child, and later four more siblings followed. They were a large family who always looked after each other and took great pride in their upbringing. Flossie attended grades first through eighth in Denio and then finished her high school years in Crane, Oregon. There, she excelled in sports and made many lifelong friends.

She took great pride in her Basque heritage, which took her to the “old country” of Spain with her sister, Emma and brother-in-law, Jack Vetter. It was a dream come true for her.

Flossie met her future husband, Charles “Chuck” Black in 1952 and formed their own family with four girls—Debra Jo, Julie Rae, Tracy Ann and Trina Marie. Dad’s work for the state highway took our family all over the state of Nevada. Finally, they put down roots in Elko. Mom was a pro at packing and unpacking household items, as well as kids. Flossie could adapt anywhere but found joy in her first job in Elko, at Rexall Drug. She eventually gained her real estate license and sold property for decades and eventually worked for Realty 500, where she stayed until the age of 80.

Mom was most proud of her involvement with the Elko Basque Club and teaching the Elko Ariñak dancers. She could always be found at the Basque Festival, selling chorizos or tickets, keeping the dancers rounded up and was famous for competing in the Basque war-cry competition—the “irrintzi.” Perhaps this is why she chose to leave us on July 3 during the 58th National Basque Festival. She must have thought, “If I can’t be there, I’m going home.”

Flossie was also a master baker and cake decorator. She was in great demand for weddings and other special occasions to create the “perfect” and “over-the-top” cake. Flossie and Chuck’s home became the “hub” of their extended family and no one who entered ever left hungry.

Flossie later became known as “Amuma” to her eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Amuma loved her family more than anything and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. She was also a wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews and soon became the monarch of our family, not only on the Erquiaga side, but the Black side as well. Her heart was as big as Texas but make no mistake, she would not tolerate misbehaving or disrespectful behavior.

The world lost a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend on the afternoon of July 3, 2022. Heaven’s gain was our loss. We will love you forever Mom and not a day will go by that our hearts will not feel your absence.

Flossie is preceded in death by both of her parents and several siblings; her husband of 44 years, Chuck; her daughters: Julie Black and Trina Flowers; and son-in-law, Buddy Flowers.

She is survived by her daughters: Debbie Kikumoto (Kelly) and Tracy Mori (Sam); her grandchildren: Ashley Rose, James Kikumoto, Jami Jo Reilly (Shawn), Kevin Kikumoto (Lindsay), Anthony Mori (Katie), Quinn Mori (Taylore), Aubrey Flowers and Haley Flowers; her eleven great-grandchildren; her sisters: Ernestine “Ernie” Critchlow and Ruth Moser, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1035 C St.

A celebration of life will follow at the Elko Basque Club.

Our family gives a special thanks to the Highland Manor Nursing Home and all of its staff for the kindness and support while caring for mom during her stay there.

“Dementia…grieving your loved one while they are here; only to grieve them again when they are gone,”—Author unknown.