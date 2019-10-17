July 24, 1931 – October 10, 2019
Floyd Bill, age 88 was called home to the Creator of all “GOD” on October 10, 2019. Born in Owyhee, Nevada to Percy Bill and Evelyn Harney Bill. Floyd grew up on the family ranch in Lee, Nevada. The Bill family was the first Shoshoni’s to settle and make home in Lee, Nevada (Southfork Indian Reservation.) Floyd was an enrolled member of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone and of the Dosawihii Band (White Knife). Floyd attended school in Lee up to the 8th grade then attended Stewart Indian Boarding School, Carson City, Nevada up to the 10th grade.
Floyd enlisted in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War, 1950-1953, 187th Airborne, 2nd Brigade Regimental Combat Team. He was very proud to have served his country, The United States of America.
If you were at a barbecue or some type of gathering and Floyd was there you were certainly going to hear about his time in the Korean War. After his Honorable Discharge he met his wife, Manuelita, they raised 5 children; Leroy, Larae, Lorinda, Lavette and Ronald.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Perry Maurice Bill, Allen Wayne Bill and sisters, Ruth Ann Campos, Bonita Bill Trevizo, Brenda Lee Platerio and Christine Tsosie. He is survived by his wife, Manuelita, Ft. Hall, Idaho; all 5 children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, Larson Richard Bill; Gus Vasquez and sisters, Madeline Sheila Bill, Cecelia Bill and Rose Marie Caudill; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
At the time of his passing, Floyd was living in Ft. Hall, Idaho on the Shoshone-Bannock Reservation. He was given a memorial service and honored by the Shoshone-Bannock tribe for his involvement with the local Veterans and recognized for his service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Floyds last request was that he be brought home to Lee, Nevada (Southfork Indian Reservation) and his ashes scattered at the family ranch where he grew up.
A memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Southfork Tribal Community Building, Southfork Indian Reservation Lee, Nevada. A potluck reception will follow the service.
