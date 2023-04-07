June 26, 1947 – March 19, 2023

Frances Moore was born in 1947 in Elko, Nevada, to Cedric “Doc” Moore and Janie Moore, a long-time Nevada family. Frances was proud of her family’s ranching roots, dating back to a stage stop established in the 1870’s. She graduated from Elko High School and the University of Nevada, while working summers and after school at the Star Hotel. After an early banking career, Frances moved to San Francisco in the 1970’s.

In San Francisco, Frances found the city of her dreams. She loved the architecture, art, social activities, and access to nature. In addition to quickly making friends, Frances threw herself into supporting community projects and learning new skills. She served as a volunteer at Angel Island State Park, cooked meals for homebound patients, and supported animal rescue. She traveled alone to the United Kingdom many times and returned each trip with an ever-more noticeable accent.

Frances had a keen mind, sharply funny wit, and an insatiable thirst for knowledge. All those traits helped her win Jeopardy in 1992, one of her proudest accomplishments.

She relished her position as office manager with a leading San Francisco law firm, reluctantly retiring in 2012. In her later years, Frances moved to live with family in Salem and Boise.

Frances is survived by her brothers: Ken (Laurie) Moore and Dan (Karyn) Moore, sister, Susan Moore Browning and nine nieces and nephews. She was a funny, strong, independent woman and will be dearly missed.