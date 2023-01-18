Frances Verlene Dall Fish

December 9, 1929—January 15, 2023
SPRING CREEK—Frances was born on December 9, 1929 in Richfield, UT to Henry David Dall III and Elva Goulding. She passed away on January 15, 2023 at the age of 93.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ardith Bernard Fish, Sr.; her daughter, Michele Braun; sons: Ardith Bernard Fish Jr., Gordon Fish; grandson, Patrick Fish; son-in-law, Edward Guerin; daughter-in-law, Sandy Fish; her parents and four brothers.
She is survived by her children: Lyn (Steve) Randall – Osino, NV; son-in-law, Tom Braun – Cedar City, UT; Coleen (Dee) Chamberlain – Las Vegas, NV; Charles Fish – Cedar City, UT; David (Mary) Fish – Spring Creek, NV; Marlene (David) Pisciotta – Las Vegas, NV; Marnice (Thomas) Pitts – Spring Creek, NV; honorary family member, James (Mary) Pitts – Carson City, NV; sisters: Ruth Dall – Salt Lake City, UT and Sharon Blackham – AZ. She had 65 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren. What a lovely group for her family tree.
Mom and Dad got married on January 2, 1948 and later were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 27, 1957. While living in UT, mom and dad had seven children and they thought that they were done having kids. They decided to move to Las Vegas and shortly after moving to Vegas, mom found out that she was pregnant again. She didn’t know she was having twins until the very end of her pregnancy. While pregnant with twins she had a calling in the church and a couple of the other ladies she worked with also was pregnant with twins. Mom and Dad moved to Spring Creek, NV in 1994 to retire. Mom had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many positions in the church. Mom and Dad served a mission from 1997-1998 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She worked as a waitress for most of her life and was a janitor and worked at Spring Creek High School as a lunch monitor. She loved to bake, sew and garden. She was so excited to finally retire and spend her golden years working side by side with dad doing yard work and working in their garden. They both loved watching old movies together and studying the scriptures. She loved being around all her family. Mom loved going to ball games that her children and grandchildren played in.
Services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00am MST time in West Valley City, UT. The viewing will be at 9:00 am right before the service. Burial to follow after the service. Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.