Frances Verlene Dall Fish

Mom and Dad got married on January 2, 1948 and later were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 27, 1957. While living in UT, mom and dad had seven children and they thought that they were done having kids. They decided to move to Las Vegas and shortly after moving to Vegas, mom found out that she was pregnant again. She didn’t know she was having twins until the very end of her pregnancy. While pregnant with twins she had a calling in the church and a couple of the other ladies she worked with also was pregnant with twins. Mom and Dad moved to Spring Creek, NV in 1994 to retire. Mom had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many positions in the church. Mom and Dad served a mission from 1997-1998 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She worked as a waitress for most of her life and was a janitor and worked at Spring Creek High School as a lunch monitor. She loved to bake, sew and garden. She was so excited to finally retire and spend her golden years working side by side with dad doing yard work and working in their garden. They both loved watching old movies together and studying the scriptures. She loved being around all her family. Mom loved going to ball games that her children and grandchildren played in.