February 18, 1946—June 9, 2020

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Francine M. Shobe Ferry announces her passing on June 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Elko, Nevada on February 18, 1946, to Earl and Augustine Shobe. Francine attended college at Utah State University earning a degree in social work. She was a wonderful advocate for the aging population in Elko County and traveled throughout the northeastern part of Nevada while working for the Nevada Division of Aging Services before retiring in 2006.

Francine raised her two sons, Willie and Jon, in Elko. She married Cliff Ferry on July 11, 1992 and she and Cliff spent half the year in Casa Grande, Arizona, where they enjoyed meeting new people and golfing. Francine enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, golfing, photography, and traveling. She enjoyed her travels to Spain, Africa, the Panama Canal, and Greece, and spoke often of the new people she met and the adventures she had. Above everything, her family meant the most to her and they often described Francine as the glue that held it all together for them. She will be deeply missed.