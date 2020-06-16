February 18, 1946—June 9, 2020
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Francine M. Shobe Ferry announces her passing on June 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Elko, Nevada on February 18, 1946, to Earl and Augustine Shobe. Francine attended college at Utah State University earning a degree in social work. She was a wonderful advocate for the aging population in Elko County and traveled throughout the northeastern part of Nevada while working for the Nevada Division of Aging Services before retiring in 2006.
Francine raised her two sons, Willie and Jon, in Elko. She married Cliff Ferry on July 11, 1992 and she and Cliff spent half the year in Casa Grande, Arizona, where they enjoyed meeting new people and golfing. Francine enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, golfing, photography, and traveling. She enjoyed her travels to Spain, Africa, the Panama Canal, and Greece, and spoke often of the new people she met and the adventures she had. Above everything, her family meant the most to her and they often described Francine as the glue that held it all together for them. She will be deeply missed.
Francine is predeceased by parents, Earl and Augustine Shobe, husband, Cliff Ferry; brother-in-law Ken Dory, and nephew Dan Larsen. She is survived by sons: Willie (Melissa), Jon (Beth), sister and brother-in-law Earlene and Jesse Larsen; sister, Charlene Dory; grandchildren Shelby (Mylo) White, Arianna (Colton) Ames, Andrew Ames, Elton (Bryce) Cutler,Seth(Aly) Busby, Kobe Ames, Rafael Cadayona, great grandchildren Micke and Alyvia White and Kael and Cammis Smith, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind cherished friends Dorothy and Marilee. The family thanks the nurses and staff at Horizon Hospice and Genesis Home Health for the care provided to her during the last few weeks.
There was a viewing and rosary at Burns Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4pm to 6pm, and a funeral mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2:30 pm. The family will be throwing a celebration of life for those who could not attend on June 27th at 2:00pm at The Lamoille Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity in honor of Francine and her zest for life.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.