Francis Burt Jr.

Bud was a three-war veteran, serving in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Irag Freedom. He spent 36 years in the military, as an Army Ranger, Green Beret and eventually retiring as a Chief Master Sargent from the Air National Guard. Bud was a Purple Heart and bronze star recipient. He was a Special investigator for 25 years with the State of Nevada. He spent time teaching Criminal Justice at the Great Basin College. Bud had a passion for hunting and traveling. Bud is survived by his wife Tetiana, Burt, kids Dina, Cassandra, Nathaniel, and grandkids.