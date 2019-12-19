Francis Burt Jr.

You have free articles remaining.
November 22, 1953 – December 13, 2019
Bud was a three-war veteran, serving in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Irag Freedom. He spent 36 years in the military, as an Army Ranger, Green Beret and eventually retiring as a Chief Master Sargent from the Air National Guard. Bud was a Purple Heart and bronze star recipient. He was a Special investigator for 25 years with the State of Nevada. He spent time teaching Criminal Justice at the Great Basin College. Bud had a passion for hunting and traveling. Bud is survived by his wife Tetiana, Burt, kids Dina, Cassandra, Nathaniel, and grandkids.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.