Francis Burt Jr.
0 entries

Francis Burt Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Francis Burt Jr.

November 22, 1953 – December 13, 2019

Bud was a three-war veteran, serving in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Irag Freedom. He spent 36 years in the military, as an Army Ranger, Green Beret and eventually retiring as a Chief Master Sargent from the Air National Guard. Bud was a Purple Heart and bronze star recipient. He was a Special investigator for 25 years with the State of Nevada. He spent time teaching Criminal Justice at the Great Basin College. Bud had a passion for hunting and traveling. Bud is survived by his wife Tetiana, Burt, kids Dina, Cassandra, Nathaniel, and grandkids.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News