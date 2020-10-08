Frank Carrillo

His friendship with Gay Peterson (then Gay Glenn) blossomed into romance when she returned to Elko, and they started dating. By this time, Gay had two young children from her first marriage, Kelly and Johnny. Frank and Gay married in 1972, and a few years later, welcomed their son, Joe, into the family. By now, Frank worked full time at the City of Elko and was in charge of all the police car repair and maintenance, among his many other duties. He took pride in all his work. He was the very definition of a man’s man and was admired and respected by his peers. He was a clear example why they are called “the greatest generation.”

Frank was always loved by all kids, dogs, and cats. He became a father figure to not only his new step children but all the kids in the neighborhood, taking them hunting, fishing, and on various day excursions out in the hills. He built a putting green, a tetherball pole, a tree swing, and monkey bars. But the crown jewel of the neighborhood was a magnificent red tree house with a porch and an electric light. It was common to see a crowd of kids following him around, fascinated by whatever project he was working on, and it was rare to see him without a dog at his side. Frank was a Boy Scout leader for over ten years for Joe’s troop, and continued to lead a scout troop for many years thereafter.