November 1, 1936—July 25, 2022

LAMOILLE—Frank DeLoyd Satterthwaite returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 25, 2022 at his home in Lamoille, Nevada. He was 85 years old. During his final days he was surrounded by the love of his caring wife, children and the majority of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

DeLoyd was born in Pickleville, Utah on November 1, 1936 to Frank and Gwen Satterthwaite. He was the middle of three children. He spent his childhood in Bear Lake and later in Logan, Utah. He spent lots of time in his youth herding sheep, picking raspberries, waterskiing and snow skiing.

He attended Logan High School and played football, basketball and ran track. After high school he attended Utah State University where he again played football and was a star sprinter on the track and field team. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He graduated from Utah State University with a degree in business management and accounting in 1959. Later that same year he married Connie Ellison in the Logan Temple. They were married for 38 years and had three beautiful children: Scott, Lori and Shawna. DeLoyd spent eight years active in the Army National Guard where he drove a tank. In the summer of 1962, DeLoyd took a job at Ellison Ranching Company and spent 40+ years there. He became general manager in 1988. DeLoyd loved the ranching industry and took pride in running one of the largest and most respected sheep and cattle ranches in the West.

After his retirement from Ellison Ranching Company, DeLoyd moved to his beautiful home in Lamoille. It was there that he married his wife, Kimberly, to whom he was married for 16 years. DeLoyd loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids attending lots of basketball, baseball and softball games. He loved to read, listen to his opera music and eat sweets. He loved to fly and was a pilot. He loved attending the NFR every year. Above all he loved being with his family.

DeLoyd was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed serving others whether it be through various church callings or through his community. He served on various state and national committees including the NV Department of Wildlife, NV Cattlemen’s Association, NV and National Woolgrower’s Associations, Wild Horse Preservation Commission and was a U.S delegate to Egypt for education on sheep production. He had a passion for politics and served for many years on the campaign team for Dean Rhoads.

DeLoyd is survived by his wife, Kimberly; son, Scott (Shelly) Satterthwaite of Lamoille, NV; daughter, Shawna (Brad) Reid of Las Vegas, NV and his brother, Von Satterthwaite of South Jordan, Utah. He has nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Rogers; parents: Frank and Gwen Satterthwaite and sister, LaRue Paul.

Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints East Stake Center, 1651 College Parkway in Elko, NV on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m with a closed casket viewing and visitation prior from 9:30—10:30 a.m. as well as Friday evening from 6:00—7:30 p.m. also at the Stake Center. Graveside services will be held immediately following the funeral at the Elko Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.

DeLoyd, your presence will be missed here on earth. You were greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Until we meet again.