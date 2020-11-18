Frank “Pancho” Gallegos passed away at the Mt. Olympus Rehabilitation Center in Salt Lake City on November 13, 2020, at the age of 94. His parents were Pablo Dominguez (from Guanajuato, Mexico) and Aniceta Jasso Gallegos (from Del Rincon Guanajuato, Mexico). Frank was born February 10, 1926, and was given the name Jose Francisco Gallegos. Jose later became known as Frank, Pancho, Grandpa, and Papa. In 1953, he married Isabel Chilimidos and they spent the next 67 years together. They had six boys and one girl.