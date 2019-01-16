Try 1 month for 99¢
Frank Strauser Stott

December 18, 1929—January 12, 2019

We will also have a service here in Elko, NV on Monday January 21st at the Elko East Stake Center 1651 College PKWY. At 11:00 for Visitation and 12:00 Services.

