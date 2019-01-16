Frank Strauser Stott

December 18, 1929—January 12, 2019
We will also have a service here in Elko, NV on Monday January 21st at the Elko East Stake Center 1651 College PKWY. At 11:00 for Visitation and 12:00 Services.
December 18, 1929—January 12, 2019
We will also have a service here in Elko, NV on Monday January 21st at the Elko East Stake Center 1651 College PKWY. At 11:00 for Visitation and 12:00 Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.