Frank William Pinkerton

March 19, 1927—October 9, 2022

On a beautiful fall morning Frank took his last hike on this earth. He passed away at the age of 95 on October 9, 2022 at his home looking at his beloved Ruby Mountains.

Frank was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 19, 1927, to Frances and Jim Pinkerton. He was the youngest of four children and the only boy. When he was a young child, he moved to his Aunt Jennie and Uncle Will’s farm until he graduated from Hillard High School on May 12, 1945. This was on a Thursday night and on Friday morning all the boys in his class were in inducted in the Army.

Once in the Army, Frank boarded the SS John Ericsson, with 5000 troops, bound for Bremerhaven Germany. He joined the horse platoon of the 14th Constabulary Regiment as the platoon veterinary assistant. He was ordered to Mellrichstadt Germany to patrol the American and Russian Zone border. They covered 40 miles a day on Prussian thoroughbreds that stood 16 to 17 hands and could easily go 100 miles a day if they had to. It was a record-breaking severe winter with 5 to 6 feet of snow and many times they had to get off and walk to break trail for their horses. When he was sent home, he was sent to Bremerhaven for shipment back to the United States. It took 10 days as they were traveling on an old Victory ship which landed in New York City.

While he was stationed at Percy Jones Hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan, he met his soon to be wife, Carol. They married September 15, 1951. They were married 40 years. In 1959 they moved to Denver, Colorado in search of better opportunities. He went to work for Martin Marietta on the Titan 1 missile base working out of Buckley Airfield. He worked for 18 months without a day off. In May of 1962, he was sent to Chico, California to activate another Titan base. Traveling to California, they stopped in Elko, Nevada and spent the night not knowing this would be their future home when he retired. In Chico he worked 12-hour days six days a week. While working in Chico there was a major explosion at the Silo he was working on, and he said it was the scariest day of his life. Fortunately, there were no lives lost. From there we moved to Searcy, Arkansas where we lived 18 months working on the Titan II missile program. From there we spent two months in Atlas, Oklahoma and finally landed in Canoga Park, California working for Rocketdyne where he was test firing J-2 rocket engines that were used on the Apollo space rocket. Later, he went to Litton Industries Guidance and Controls division. On April 23, 1988, he retired after 23 years as a Senior Test Engineer in research and development laboratories.

Frank is survived by his three children: Gordon Arthur Pinkerton (Daisey), Teresa Dawn Pinkerton-Murphy and Christina Grace Pinkerton-Diedrichsen (Lane) his three grandchildren: Nicole, Melissa and Michael and his bonus daughter, Lisa Daufen Pinkerton whom all reside in Elko and Spring Creek, Nevada. Beloved cousin, Dave and Cheryl Johnston and nieces: LeAnn and Tarah and daughter, Hailey. His beloved niece, Carol Schuster of Williamsburg, VA.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years; his mother; father three sisters and his longtime companion, Bettie Staley.

There will be a celebration of his life Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Museum in Elko, Nevada. Please bring your best stories of Frank and raise a toast in honor of a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Northeastern Nevada Museum.

Make every day your best day, be kind and love one another! We will miss you Dad for the rest of our lives. Love, your Kids.