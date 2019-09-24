*2wCAPFb*Franz Whitlock Nenzel
May 22, 1937 – September 18, 2019
Franz Whitlock Nenzel passed away September 18th at the age of 82. Frank was born May 22, 1937 in Reno, Nevada to Chester and Elaine Nenzel. He attended elementary school at St. Thomas Aquinas in Reno, and graduated from Elko High School. At Elko, he was a proud lineman on the 1954 and 1955 football squads who earned the State “AA” Championships. After high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corp, serving as a sea-going marine on the USS Shangri-La. After his enlistment, he enrolled at the University of Nevada, and got down to work on his goals – to play football and become a teacher and coach. The years playing for Nevada with his brother Chris under Dick Trachok and Floyd Edsall were golden. He remained a lifelong supporter of the Pack, and rarely missed a home football or basketball game throughout the remainder of his life.
After college he spent several years teaching and coaching in Battle Mountain and Winnemucca. In 1964, he met and married the love of his life, Brenda. Life took a right turn when he joined the FBI in 1969 as a special agent and headed off to Quantico for training. There were many transfers, and the family lived in several towns in both Texas and Michigan before returning to Reno. His career in the FBI had many memorable cases, and he built a wide group of colleagues and friends. Retirement found him serving as the Chief of Police for the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Authority and then a long stint as a Private Investigator. Doing background and record checks kept him haunting the halls at the Washoe County District Court, where he enjoyed annoying the clerks and running into his old buddies. He also enjoyed being a part of the Serra Club, Knights of Columbus, Elko lunch bunch, and retired FBI agents’ societies.
You have free articles remaining.
For Frank the best thing in life was to get a sweat up any way he could. He especially loved playing handball with the crew from the Northern Nevada Handball Association. He was a lifer at the YMCA on Foster Drive until it closed, and then followed many of the handball guys to Sports West to continue the game he so loved. It was a sad day when he closed that locker and packed his gym bag for the last time.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Elaine. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Barnes Nenzel; siblings, Judy (Robert) Anderson and Chris (Virginia) Nenzel; children, Christopher Nenzel and Megan (Ken) Brown; and grandchildren Duncan and Emma Brown. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He loved and was loved deeply by his family.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Snows, 1138 Wright Street, Reno, at 1:00 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.