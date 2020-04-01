Gabrielle (Britney) Lynn Ujlaky

June 4, 2003 – March 11, 2020
Gabrielle Lynn Ujlaky (Britney), 16, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Spring Creek, Nevada. Britney was born June 4, 2003 to Alisha Tolhurst and James Ujlaky in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She grew up in Spring Creek Nevada and attended Spring Creek High School.
Britney had the perfect mixture of a loving kind heart and a spicy salsa soul. She was passionate about horses. She loved to ride and did so as often as possible. Britney was most happy when participating in some sort of cowgirl work. She was always ready to jump in and lend a hand in the horse training, grooming and feeding of the horses at the 2U Ranch, where she spent a good deal of her free time. One never had to ask her twice to help with the cattle brandings, cattle drives and just about anything to do with ranch work, she was always the first one saddled and ready to go. Britney also loved flowers and was always picking a flower and giving it to whoever was around and would tell them “no matter how bad a day you are having a flower will make you feel better”.
Britney was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dave Tolhurst and grandfather, Michael Ujlaky, and grandmother Rebel Torres; two great-grandfathers, James Tolhurst and Michael John Ujlaky; great-grandmother, Irene Ujlaky and stepfather, Chad Reynolds. She lovingly leaves behind her parents James Ujlaky and Alisha Tolhurst of Spring Creek, NV; older brother, Austin Tolhurst of Colorado Springs, Colorado and younger brother, James Ujlaky of Spring Creek NV; grandmother, Linda Tolhurst of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-grandmother, Carol Tolhurst of Spring Creek, Nevada; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as many adoring friends.
We know she is smiling down on us from that big paddock in heaven. Plans for her services will be announced at a later date.
