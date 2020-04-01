Gabrielle (Britney) Lynn Ujlaky

Britney had the perfect mixture of a loving kind heart and a spicy salsa soul. She was passionate about horses. She loved to ride and did so as often as possible. Britney was most happy when participating in some sort of cowgirl work. She was always ready to jump in and lend a hand in the horse training, grooming and feeding of the horses at the 2U Ranch, where she spent a good deal of her free time. One never had to ask her twice to help with the cattle brandings, cattle drives and just about anything to do with ranch work, she was always the first one saddled and ready to go. Britney also loved flowers and was always picking a flower and giving it to whoever was around and would tell them “no matter how bad a day you are having a flower will make you feel better”.