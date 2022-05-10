November 11, 1951—May 6, 2022

Gail Louise Brown passed on Friday May 6, 2022 at the age of 70. She was a resident of Spring Creek, NV. Born in Lander, WY November 11, 1951 to Joe and Carolyn Crail, she had two siblings Brother Jody Crail and Sister Janis Austin. She married David L Brown on June 5, 1970. After raising her three daughters she went back to school and received her License in Real Estate. She worked for Bawcom Real Estate until she took an early retirement for health complications. She was a long time member of Ruby Mountain Bible Church.

Gail is survived by her husband David L Brown and her 3 Daughters Michelle (husband) Ryan Washburn, Becky and (late Husband) Richard Drew, and Daughter Amy Brown. Grandchildren Geoffrey and (wife) Cheyenne Washburn, Andrea, Warren, Addisyn Washburn, Sarah Drew, Christie and (husband) Zack Jarvis, Austin and (wife) Tristen Drew, Kevin Drew. Great grandchildren Madi, Mariah, Macey Washburn Liliana, Isaac Drew, and Sister Janis Austin. She was preceded in death by her brother Jody Crail.

Services will be held Saturday at 10:00 am on May 14, 2022 at Ruby Mountain Bible Church in Spring Creek, NV. With a reception to follow at the same location. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Ruby Mountain Bible Church missionary fund.

Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. Proverbs 3:5 KJV