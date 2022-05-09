Gary Lewis Julian, age 83, passed away at home on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Bullhead City, AZ. Born May 25, 1938 in SLC, UT to Charles Lewis Julian and Lois (Miller) Julian McCarey. He met his wife Tanny in 1982 in SLC, UT and were married in 1983. They lived in Bullhead City, AZ since 2014. He was very proud to be a veteran. He was a member of the Shriners Org, Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star and American Legion. He was a retired Railroader and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved riding antique trains. He lived a full and charitable life.