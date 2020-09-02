Gary Sinclair

May 25, 1941 – August 27, 2020
Gary passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 27th, 2020. After a long and courageous fight with cancer, Gary’s battle was over. God in his infinite love, mercy, and wisdom called Gary home.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, sons; Dan and his wife Carlotta and Scott; stepchildren; Tony and his wife Cheryl and Amber; his siblings, a great host of grandchildren, and many friends.
