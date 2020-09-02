Gary Sinclair

Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Gary passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 27th, 2020. After a long and courageous fight with cancer, Gary’s battle was over. God in his infinite love, mercy, and wisdom called Gary home.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, sons; Dan and his wife Carlotta and Scott; stepchildren; Tony and his wife Cheryl and Amber; his siblings, a great host of grandchildren, and many friends.