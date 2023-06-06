May 16, 1948—June 1, 2023

ELKO—Gary Wayne Hoskins, age 75, passed away on June 1, 2023, in Elko, Nevada. Gary was born on May 16, 1948, in Moscow, Idaho to Ruth (Appling) and Leonard Hoskins. Gary moved to Elko in 1952 at the age of 4 and has lived in Elko ever since. He graduated from Elko High School in 1966 and went to UNR and Snow College in Utah. After college, he returned to Elko and managed several service stations. He was employed by The Elko County Assessors office where he worked as an appraiser until 1982. He married Judy Salicchi in 1973 and they had a daughter, Jeanine, in 1976.

In 1982, Gary suffered a life-changing stroke. Through his drive and perseverance, Gary made a remarkable recovery and was able to spend the remainder of his life doing what he loved and spending time with his family. In 2011, Gary met Tammy Glandsman of Elko. They had 12 wonderful years together before her passing in January. They shared many happy moments and were a blessing to each other and everyone they knew.

Gary was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed singing, playing the guitar and loved old movies and TV Shows. He and Tammy spent many enjoyable years going to the Senior Center for lunch and socializing with friends. Gary was a devoted Christian with a strong faith.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents: Leonard and Ruth (Appling); sister, Leah Barlett; loving partner, Tammy Glandsman; and brother-in-law, Don Muckel.

He is survived by his daughter, Jeanine (Dave) Hoskins-Vaglivielo; sisters: Bonnie Muckel and Mary (Rich) Bell; grandson, Jeffrey Vaglivielo; granddaughter, Nella Marie Vaglivielo and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gary had many friends and friends that he considered family including Joe Walther and Bill Sickles. He will be remembered and missed by all.

A funeral service will be held at The First Presbyterian Church in Elko on Saturday, July 15th at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Gary’s name to The Terrace at Ruby View or The American Heart Association.