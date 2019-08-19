July 29, 1941 – August 9, 2019
“DEATH LEAVES A HEARTACHE NO ONE CAN HEAL: LOVE LEAVES A MEMORY NO ONE CAN STEAL”
(Irish Blessing)
Grace Lorraine Kistler Metcalf “Gay” was born July 29, 1941 to Oliver and Lorraine Kistler in Reno, NV. Gay was such a happy child that her father nicknamed her Gay which everyone knew her as. She grew up in the Reno area and attended Reno High School and the University of Nevada, Reno. She was voted Reno Rodeo Queen in 1965. Gay started her working career working as a dispatcher for the Reno Police Department and later became President of the Employees Municipal Association for the city of Reno. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Lymon H “Buck” Metcalf. They were together for 44 years, raised two children, and enjoyed traveling the country together with Country Tours. Once their children were older, Gay became a librarian for the Washoe County School District and the University of Nevada, Reno. She truly loved her job and working with children. She and Buck retired in 2001 and decided to relocate to Lamoille Nevada in 2003. While they settled into Lamoille she had always loved and missed her home in Southwest Reno. We lost Gay unexpectedly August 9, 2019. She had just celebrated her 78th birthday with her family. She is survived by her husband Buck, daughter Kathielyn (Clayton), Grandson Kane, Step Children; Sheila (Tim) and Sherri (Don) and sister Lynne.
She was preceded in death by her Father; Oliver Kistler, Mother Lorraine Kistler and her beloved son, Nathan Metcalf as well her many pets she adored. A celebration of life was held August 17, 2019 in Spring Creek NV.
“Ta Gra Again Duit”
(Irish, we will always love you)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.