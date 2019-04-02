{{featured_button_text}}
Gayle Caple Parish

February 23, 1946 – March 31, 2019

Gayle Caple Parish passed away on March 31, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1946 in Elko, Nevada to the late Louis W. and Adele Caple. She graduated from Elko High School in 1964.

Gayle raised two children and was heavily involved in their activities. She ran a bowling league, junior golf league and taught Sunday School to the boys.

She is survived by her husband, Steve and her two sons, Michael (Julie) and Mathew (Tania) and four grandchildren, Daniel, Cooper, Luke and Carter.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 777 Sage Street, Elko, Nevada.

