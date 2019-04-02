February 23, 1946 – March 31, 2019
Gayle Caple Parish passed away on March 31, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1946 in Elko, Nevada to the late Louis W. and Adele Caple. She graduated from Elko High School in 1964.
Gayle raised two children and was heavily involved in their activities. She ran a bowling league, junior golf league and taught Sunday School to the boys.
She is survived by her husband, Steve and her two sons, Michael (Julie) and Mathew (Tania) and four grandchildren, Daniel, Cooper, Luke and Carter.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 777 Sage Street, Elko, Nevada.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.