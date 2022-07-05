Geneva Stout

May 15, 1931 – June 29, 2022

Geneva (Neva) Stout, 91, went home to her savior on June 29th at Elko Highland Inn.

Neva was born in Suisun, CA to Viola and Morrell McCulley, the oldest of six children. She spent most of her childhood in Missouri where she met her first husband, Charles Stout. Soon after they moved to California where they raised their two children, Bob and Chuck. Charles and Neva enjoyed performing country and gospel music in the 1970’s and 80’s. Upon her retirement, they moved to Hagerman, ID to spend their golden years. Upon losing her first husband, she moved back to California, then back to Hagerman and eventually to Elko where she met her second husband, Art Borden.

Neva spent her final days telling stories (one of her favorite things to do) to her grandchildren Justine Stout, Breanna (Jimmy) Macpherson (Elko), Krista (Bill) Dietz (Roseville, CA), and Jordan Stout (Chico, CA), her great-grandchildren, Ava Coshway and Pyper Macpherson, along with her stepchildren, Denny Monson (and dog Rocky), Terry Borden, Darin Borden, and Tammy Layton.

She loved her dogs and was rarely without them. She enjoyed needle work, playing her organ, canning with her sister Joyce, ceramics, and traveling back to Missouri to see family. Neva was very spiritual and could always be found with a Bible nearby and was extremely active in many church activities.

Neva is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her first husband, Charles Stout, and her second husband, Art Borden.

Neva is survived by her sister, Andrea Steiner (Arkansas), sons Robert (Wendy) Stout of Chico, CA, Chuck (Dawn) Stout of Elko, stepchildren Mike (Melinda) Borden, Denny Monson, Terry Borden, Darin Borden, Tammy Layton (John Rose) all of Elko and Spring Creek, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Guiding Light Hospice and the Highland Inn staff for all their help and support during Neva’s final days.

Services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on July 9, 2022 located at 577 Walnut Street with a celebration of life following at the home of Chuck and Dawn Stout, 239 Teal Way in Elko. Graveside services will be in Hagerman, ID on July 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to any animal relief foundation of your choice.