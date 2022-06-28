George L. Reynolds

November 24, 1952—June 25, 2022

SPRING CREEK—George passed away Saturday, June 25th at the age of 69 after a brief battle with cancer.

George was born in West Virginia to Ray and Sara Elsie Reynolds and grew up in Las Vegas, NV. He married Ruth Prine in 1975 and had two sons and later, they divorced. He moved to Spring Creek where he lived the rest of his life and where he met and his soul mate, Nia. George served in the US Army and spent many years at the Cortez Gold Mine.

George was preceded in death by his father, Ray Reynolds and is survived by his wife, Nia; mother, Sara Reynolds; sons: George and Chanse; grandchildren: Jade and Chanse Reynolds; siblings: Martha (David) Gill Frank Reynolds Lewanda (Lou) Ricca Terry (Ruben) Castaneda Ray( Karen) as well as many other extended and adopted family members.

George was a character full of personality, like no other. He was a friend and father / grandfather figure to many and will be missed terribly.

There will be a celebration of life at the Spring Inn in Spring Creek on July 2, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.