July 19, 1948—May 11, 2022

Gerald “Jerry” Eugene Jordt, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Sevierville, TN surrounded by his loved ones.

Jerry was born on July 19, 1948 in Hot Springs, SD to Elwood and Margret Jordt. He graduated from Edgemont High School, SD in 1966. Upon graduation he joined the USAF, where he gained knowledge and experience working with diesel hydraulics and mechanics. While stationed in Battle Creek, MI, he met and married Anna “Bea” Edwards. Together they had two children and eventually settled in Spring Creek, NV, where Jerry continued his career in the mining industry. Jerry and Bea divorced, and he later married Nancy Munster. After residing in Nevada for over 30 years, Jerry started a new adventure in Tennessee with his son and family.

Jerry was a kind and generous person who loved spending time with family and friends. He never knew a stranger, and there was nothing he enjoyed more than sharing interesting conversations with those around him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his side-by-side out in the mountains, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was especially proud of his great-granddaughter, Everly.

He is survived by his daughter, Michele Jordt; son, John (Ginger) Jordt; step-daughter, Cammie (Richard) Bochman; grandchildren: Brittani Jordt, Kristin Jordt, Trevor Jordt, Haden Jones, Matthew Rhodd, and Faith Rhodd; great-granddaughter, Everly Kirch; brothers: Terry (Ingrid) Jordt, and Larry (Lisa) Jordt; and his nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Jordt; his parents: Elwood and Margret Jordt; his sister, Janet Perkins; daughter, Tonia Jordt Edwards; and first wife, Anna Edwards.

A joint celebration of life with his Mother will be held this summer. A date will be announced at a later time.