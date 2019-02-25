Try 1 month for 99¢
Gerald Nelson

February 4, 1938 – February 22, 2019

Gerald Nelson born February 4, 1938 died peacefully in his sleep on February 22, 2019 at the age of 81.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pat Nelson; three sisters; Karen, Laurie and Kim; eight children, eighteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Jerry owned and operated a high performance engine shop for many years. Later in life he was employed in the Elko area in the mining industry. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting and anything where he could enjoy being outdoors.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

