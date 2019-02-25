February 4, 1938 – February 22, 2019
Gerald Nelson born February 4, 1938 died peacefully in his sleep on February 22, 2019 at the age of 81.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pat Nelson; three sisters; Karen, Laurie and Kim; eight children, eighteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Jerry owned and operated a high performance engine shop for many years. Later in life he was employed in the Elko area in the mining industry. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting and anything where he could enjoy being outdoors.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.