Geraldine Deon Supp

February 13, 1928 – September 30, 2019

Gerry was the fourth child of George W. and Hazel M Smith of Ruby Valley, NV. She grew up working on the family ranch helping with haying and cooking for the ranch hands. After graduating high school, she went on to Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT., to become a registered nurse. She moved back to Wells and worked at Elko General Hospital until she married her husband Albert (Bud) on October 6 1949. They were married for 70 years. For over 25 years they owned and operated Supps Ford and True Value Hardware store in downtown Wells.

Gerry enjoyed playing golf, playing cards and flying around the west with her grandchildren and family. She had a long friendship with their flying group, Navioneers, residents at Rio Bend RV Park in El Centro, CA., where they wintered for 27 years, and the residents in the Wells area. Her nursing roots remained with her all her life, and getting to pin her Granddaughter at the GBC nursing ceremony was a very special time for her. Preceded in death are her parents, two brothers, Alwin and Doug, and a sister, Elizabeth (Betty). She is survived by her brother, Tim, her husband Bud, children Roseanne, Mitchell and Robert, five Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chimney Rock Medical Clinic Capitol Fund in Wells.

