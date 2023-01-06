June 3, 1943 – December 12, 2022

In loving memory of Geraldine Mary Beatty Hagler. Gerri passed away the evening of Monday, December 12, 2022 at Northern Nevada Regional Hospital located in Elko, Nevada. She was born June 3, 1943 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gerri is survived by her husband, Harold Hagler; sister, Jeanette Davis; daughters: Charmaine Miller and Victoria Bell; sons: Donald Woo and Victor May; daughter-in-law, Shannon Woo; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousin and numerous friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.