Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gilbert Bob Howell

September 2, 1925—August 22, 2018

Gilbert (Bob) Howell was born September 2, 1925, in Ward, Arkansas. He completed ten years in a one-room schoolhouse, then moved to Detroit to finish high school. He joined the Navy on December 7, 1942, and fought in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1970. He married Barbara West, and they had a beautiful daughter, Marilyn. While stationed in Opa Locka, Florida, he and his wife used their talents as rollerskating dance partners and did exhibitions up and down the Florida coast under the name “Bob and Bobbie.” Back home in Ward, he served his community as President of the Chamber of Commerce. After his wife of 63 years passed away, he married Sherry Williamson in 2009, joining her in Elko. When he married Sherry, he gained a large family, 8 sisters and brothers-in-law, 2 daughters, Melissa Barclay (Bill) of Sparks and Barbara Williamson (Mel) of Spokane, Washington. He is survived by his wife, his 2 daughters, and three grandchildren, Ashley, Nicholas and Braden, as well as by a passel of nieces and nephews, and two sisters-in-law and their husbands. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, and he enjoyed sewing and being with his family. When the phone rang, he’d chime “I’ll play” even before he knew who it was because he loved playing cards so much. Bob passed away peacefully on August 22, 2018. A memorial service will be held at Grace Baptist Church on Friday August 31 at 10 am. Bob will be missed by all who knew him.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Gilbert Bob Howell
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments