September 18, 1933 – November 21, 2022
Gino Bruno Quilici was born September 18, 1933 in Lovelock, Nevada to Angelo Quilici and Julia De Lasanta. He was eighth out of eleven children. In 1955, he was drafted into the United States Army where he served in Germany and Czechoslovakia until 1957. After returning home, he began his career in road construction. During this time, he met the love of his life, Karen Scott. They married October 3, 1960 and celebrated their 62nd anniversary in October of 2022. Throughout their life together, they welcomed four beautiful children: Barry, Deborah, Christine, and Richard. His family was very important to him. He worked long and hard to ensure he was able to provide a good life for his family. If he was not working construction or helping his son and daughter-in-law in the livestock industry, he could be found chasing, cuddling, and singing “don’t sit under the apple tree with anyone else but me,” to his grandkids and great-grandkids. Gino completed his career with 65 years as an oiler for Operating Engineers Local #3 union. Those that knew him were well aware of the pride he had for his family. And most usually ended up with a joke or two and some harassment to ensure he got you to laugh.
Gino was preceded in death by his father, Angelo; mother, Julia; brothers: John (Dru), Julio (Mary), Orkie (Belinda), Frank (Wanda), and Harry; sisters: Angie (Denver) Shadder, Tina (Birdie) Kroekak, Bruna (Homer) Pope, Nana (Mike) Fontana; and beautiful granddaughter, Miranda Micheli.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children: Barry (Lynn), Debby (Mike), Christine (Steve), Richard (Candi); his sister, Norma Hill; his grandchildren: Lacy, Justin, Caleb, Heather, and Rylea; his great-grandchildren: Brayden, Madalee, Luca, Evan, and Margaret and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will live on in the hearts of his loved ones forever and will be fondly remembered.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please hug your loved ones and hold them tight in his memory.
