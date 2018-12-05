September 22, 1928 – September 3, 2018
Glen S. Page was born in Smithfield, Utah. Shortly after his birth Glen’s parents moved to Preston, Idaho where he spent the rest of his childhood. His father, Sterling Page, was an electrician who helped build the power plant at Alexander Reservoir. Sterling passed when Glen was only six years old, leaving behind Glen, his mom, and two little sisters.
The family lived on the west edge of Preston, making it easy for Glen to play in the sand dunes and fish and swim in the Bear River. He was an excellent athlete, participating and lettering in several different sports. He was most proud of being a member of the Preston High School basketball team that won the state championship in 1947. Glen later attended Utah State University on a football scholarship.
Glen was drafted in 1951 and spent two years serving in the Korean War as a sergeant in artillery and field communication. After returning home he went to work on his aunt and uncle’s sheep ranch in the Chesterfield Valley, where he met and married Beth Ann White. They were married for 64 wonderful years and had three children; Rhea, Curtis, and Sharon.
In 1957 Glen was hired by the Idaho Fish and Game Department, beginning his career in Grace, Idaho. From there the family relocated to Preston, Homedale, and finally Montpelier, in 1968, where he finished out his long career, retiring in 1991. He loved living in Montpelier, where he enjoyed the close companionship of many close friends and neighbors, and even if you didn’t get a chance to meet him, he probably spied you hunting or fishing at one time or another. Glen spent his retirement years hanging out in the coffee shop with his buddies and fishing at Little Valley and Crow Creek. He especially loved family vacations, which usually involved fly fishing in Idaho or Wyoming.
Glen was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepfather, two younger sisters, and a son-in-law. His survivors include his wife Beth of Montpelier ID, daughter, Rhea Cook of Salt Lake City UT; son, Curtis (Julie) Page and granddaughter, Sylvia of Salt Lake City UT; daughter, Sharon (Tim) Horn, of Elko, NV; and their children Randi (Pat) Bluemel and family and Casey (Kyler) Doble and family, as well as sister, JoAnn (Boyd) Golightly of Preston.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility for their professionalism and kindness.
