August 15, 1948—May 12, 2023

Our beloved husband, father, and grampa/papa, Glen Scott Elmore, 74, passed away at his home on May 12, 2023 surrounded by his family. Glen was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2019. After years of dealing with this insidious disease, he has been called home to his heavenly Father.

Glen was born to George and Edith Elmore on August 15, 1948, in Elko, NV. Glen was raised in Elko, NV where he attended Elko High School and played on the basketball team. He graduated in 1966. Glen served his church in the Central States Mission for two years. Despite various learning disabilities, he joined the Masonic Lodge along with his dad and brother and eventually became Worshipful Master of the Elko Lodge. But he felt that obtaining his HAM radio license was one of his greatest achievements; something he’d dreamed of since he was a kid. He also had his license to be an insurance broker. He was an all-around funny guy who loved to joke around, especially with his brother, Alan. Shortly after graduation, Glen embarked on his life’s work with the Western Pacific Railroad (later bought out by Union Pacific) where he worked for 46 years. He learned to enjoy the work and was always interested in trains. When he retired and moved back to Utah, he was so excited to live close to Trax and would often board the train just to see where it would go. He would ride it around all day long, not returning home until evening.

In January 1983 he met Karen Lynne George and after a brief five-month courtship they married on May 27, 1983, in the Jordan River Temple. They would have been married 40 years this year. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep and abiding love for his Savior, Jesus Christ. However, it was difficult for him to serve in callings because of the uncertainty of his work schedule. He was astounded when he was called to serve as a High Priest and was very humbled. He so enjoyed that calling, traveling around to the different branches and wards giving his extemporaneous talks which touched many hearts and blessed the congregations. He loved working in the temple and wearing his white coat. He served as an ordinance worker and as a shift coordinator in the Jordan River Temple up until his diagnosis of ALS when he was no longer able to perform the duties of a temple worker. There he made many friends who have continued to care for him. He loved his lunch dates and being asked to Golden Corral with the other temple workers. Glen was a very gregarious fellow and made friends wherever he went. He loved talking to people and was always willing to help those in need. Age and social status didn’t mean anything to him. He had friends from all walks of life and people young and old called him a friend. He stayed in touch with mission companions and missionaries who had served in Elko over the years. He loved helping the missionaries serving in the area and would happily feed them anytime. He really enjoyed talking on the phone and even with ALS he managed to dial up his friends and talk up a storm.

Glen is survived by his wife, Karen, and their 3 children: Jan MacDougall (Jeremy), Laurel Mortensen (Steven) and Jeffrey Elmore (Danyelle). He was a great father and a matchless grandfather to his six surviving grandchildren: Jenelle Elmore, MecKenzie Elmore, Thomas Mortensen, Porter Elmore, Sydney Elmore, and Katie Wren Mortensen. They all adored him and were always excited to spend time with their grampa/papa. He is also survived by his brother, Alan Elmore (Diane). Glen will be missed but the memories he has created will live on through his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends.

We would like to express our gratitude to Lome and Sani for the loving care they provided as his caregivers and Active Hospice for Holly, Caysen, and many others. He loved and appreciated you all.

Join us to celebrate Glen’s life at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints West Stake Center, 3001 N. 5th St., Elko, NV on Thursday, May 25. The viewing will be at noon followed by services at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the ALS Association at donate.als.org.