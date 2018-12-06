Try 1 month for 99¢
Glenn Daniel Tervort

*2wCAPFb*Glenn Daniel TervortApril 24, 1974 – December 1, 2018

Glenn Daniel Tervort of Elko, NV died on December 1, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 43. Glenn is survived by his mother; Roxanne (Rocky) Alexander Tervort; children, Kaydie Brooke and Hunter Reno; grandmothers, Elsie Alexander of Loyalton and Ellen Tervort of Elko; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his brother, Wayne; father, Daniel; uncles, David and Doyle Tervort; grandparents, Kenneth Alexander; Jerry and Creta Reno and Glenn Tervort.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Glenn was born on April 27, 1975 in Loyalton, CA to Daniel and Roxanne Tervort. He attended schools in Nevada graduating from Carlin High School in 1994. Following in his dad’s footsteps, Glenn worked at the Newmont Mine for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and everything the outdoors had to offer, and most of all, loved his children.

No services are planned at this time.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Glenn Daniel Tervort
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments