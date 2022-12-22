March 8, 1940—December 14, 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of Glenn Howard Mathias of Spring Creek, Nevada, announce the passing of their beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, on December 14, 2022 at the age of 82 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Glenn was a faithful man who loved God and loved his family. Glenn was born on March 8, 1940 in Cedar City, Utah to John Joseph Mathias and Idonna Simkins Schofield Mathias.

Glenn moved to Ely, Nevada in 1962. He worked for Kennecott Copper in McGill, Nevada and Ruth, Nevada. Glenn started “Glen’s Construction” in Ely, Nevada in 1981, before moving to Spring Creek, Nevada in 1982. Glenn retired from Newmont Mining in 1993. Spring Creek remained his home until his final days.

Glenn enjoyed helping people and spending time with his family. Glenn passed on his passion for working hard to his children. We thank you Dad for the lessons that you taught us.

Preceding him in death were his father, John Joseph Mathias; mother, Idonna Simkins Schofield Mathias; sister, Nola Marie Mathias; brother, John David Mathias; and niece, Joyce Jefferson.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Sharon Mathias; mother of their two daughters and a son: Traci Marie Mathias of Casper, Wyoming, Lori Anne Reed of Elko, Nevada, Michael Glen Mathias of Spring Creek, Nevada; four grandchildren: Todd Taylor, Danielle Taylor, Rodney Reed, and Kyle Petty; two sisters: JoAnn Cripps of Kearns, Utah, and Dorothy Jefferson of Escondito, California; five nieces: Kimberly Avery, Cheryl Morris, April Jefferson, Diane Peters, and Jorgina Hancock; and two nephews: Robert Avery and Donald Cripps.

At Glenn’s request, no funeral services will be held.

“Until we see you again Dad.”