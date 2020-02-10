Gordon D. Healy
0 entries

Gordon D. Healy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gordon D. Healy

December 16, 1943—February 7, 2020

Born in Owyhee Nevada to Lillian Dixon and Robert Healy Sr.

Preceded by mother Lillian, father Robert, sisters Alice Healy, Edna Brady, Louella Jackson and Barbara Davis, brother Robert Healy Jr.

Survived by brother Harvey and daughter Tabatha Worth.

Services will be on Tuesday at 10AM, February 11th, 2020 at the Wellness Center.

Traditional feed to follow.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News