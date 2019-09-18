Gregory A Armas

July 13, 1955 – September 13, 2019
Gregory “Greg” A. Armas, 64, died September 13, 2019. Gregory Allen Armas was born in Fallon, Nevada to Joseph J. Armas and Mary N. Armas (Yochum) at the Armas Ranch on July 13, 1955. As a young boy his family moved to Germany as his stepfather was stationed in the Air Force.
Later as a young man Greg enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War and served Active Duty from 1972 to 1974 following in his father’s and brothers’ footsteps. After his time in the Army he went to trade school and became a certified welder. Greg had a passion for welding and eventually retired in Elko after 40 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Greg first visited Elko in the mid ‘70s where his mother had settled. Traveling throughout the country as a welder, Greg finally moved to Elko where he lived the last 30 years. He enjoyed riding Harleys, playing pool, welding, working on cars and sharing his knowledge with others. Greg also liked the Raiders and taking his dog “Joey” to the park.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Joseph J. Armas; mother, Mary N. Armas (Yochum); sister, Marianne Armas-Bova and his son, Quentin J. Armas. He is survived by his daughters, Christina and Sarah Armas; son, Derek Armas; brother, Stephan Armas; sister, Robin Williams; nieces, Dejoni Absher, Sonya and Mckenzie Shouse, Sandra Castaneda, Carissa Anchondo, Mariah and Lia Bacon; nephews, Chance Armas, Michael, Amare and Kemp Anchondo, Terrin and Caydin Shouse, Sean Armas, Daniel Murphy, Shane Curry, Nick Godbout, Zach Crane, Tony Schroeder; brother-in-law, Joe Bova and many friends. He is also survived by his longtime best friend, roommate and mother of his son Quentin, Jane Ann Getty, along with her parents Paul and Jane Steven and sister, Barbara Caviness.
Greg’s memorial services will be held September 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.