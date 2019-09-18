{{featured_button_text}}
Gregory A Armas

July 13, 1955 – September 13, 2019

Gregory “Greg” A. Armas, 64, died September 13, 2019. Gregory Allen Armas was born in Fallon, Nevada to Joseph J. Armas and Mary N. Armas (Yochum) at the Armas Ranch on July 13, 1955. As a young boy his family moved to Germany as his stepfather was stationed in the Air Force.

Later as a young man Greg enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War and served Active Duty from 1972 to 1974 following in his father’s and brothers’ footsteps. After his time in the Army he went to trade school and became a certified welder. Greg had a passion for welding and eventually retired in Elko after 40 years.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Greg first visited Elko in the mid ‘70s where his mother had settled. Traveling throughout the country as a welder, Greg finally moved to Elko where he lived the last 30 years. He enjoyed riding Harleys, playing pool, welding, working on cars and sharing his knowledge with others. Greg also liked the Raiders and taking his dog “Joey” to the park.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Joseph J. Armas; mother, Mary N. Armas (Yochum); sister, Marianne Armas-Bova and his son, Quentin J. Armas. He is survived by his daughters, Christina and Sarah Armas; son, Derek Armas; brother, Stephan Armas; sister, Robin Williams; nieces, Dejoni Absher, Sonya and Mckenzie Shouse, Sandra Castaneda, Carissa Anchondo, Mariah and Lia Bacon; nephews, Chance Armas, Michael, Amare and Kemp Anchondo, Terrin and Caydin Shouse, Sean Armas, Daniel Murphy, Shane Curry, Nick Godbout, Zach Crane, Tony Schroeder; brother-in-law, Joe Bova and many friends. He is also survived by his longtime best friend, roommate and mother of his son Quentin, Jane Ann Getty, along with her parents Paul and Jane Steven and sister, Barbara Caviness.

Greg’s memorial services will be held September 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments