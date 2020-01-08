December 30, 1947 – January 5, 2020

Guy Campbell passed away on January 5, 2020 due to complications from COPD.

Guy was born on December 30, 1947 in Ely NV to Alan and Wilma Campbell.

He attended school in Ely, Eureka, Carlin, Winnemucca and Lovelock NV, graduating from Lovelock High School in 1967.

After graduation he joined the U.S. Army in June of 1967 and served a tour of duty as a mechanic in Vietnam from January 1968 to January 1969.

He married Nancy Landa in June 19, 1982.

He worked in the mining industry.

His hobbies were hunting and restoring old cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dave, sister Georgia, sister Wilma, 2 nephews Danny and Alan and sister in law Sue.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, brother Jerry, sister Cleo, sister in law Katie and several nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled per his request.