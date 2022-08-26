July 4, 1941—Aug. 4, 2022

Hank Ispisua was born in Boise, ID on July 4, 1941 to Henry and Miren Ispisua. He was the oldest of four siblings. Hank lived with his parents on the Petan Ranch as a small child before moving to Winnemucca, NV where he lived until 8th grade. They moved again to Elko, NV and he graduated from Elko High School in 1960. After graduation, Hank served in the Air Force from 1960 to 1964 and then returned to Elko where he settled, met his wife Wendy, married in 1966, and started a family.

Hank touched the lives of many people. He was friendly and funny and was a master at telling stories and jokes. He loved being around others and he would talk to anybody, anywhere, anytime, whether he knew them or not. He would often approach people whom he’d never met and within minutes leave them feeling like they’d known him for years. Hank loved watching sports and was a die-hard San Francisco Giants fan. He rarely missed watching a game. He had the stats of every player memorized and would share that information with anyone within earshot. It was typical for him to say, “This team is hard to watch they can’t hit the baseball!” He liked to fish and shoot (he was an avid reloader) and cut firewood, but more than anything he liked being around his family and friends.

Hank was loyal and hard working and generous. He was tough and he was practical and he was thoughtful. He was strong and he was kind and he was an excellent judge of character. He would have done anything for the people he loved, and he often went out of his way to help those he did not know. He loved his family and he was an amazing provider.

On August 4, 2022, when Hank Ispisua passed peacefully at the age of 81, the world lost a special human. He was one in million and will be missed terribly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Wendy; and his son, Jason (Victoria); brothers: Pete (Robin) and Frank; grandchildren: Nicolas, Olivia, Caitlin, Logan and Gavin; great-grandchildren: Casin, Mavis, Matthew, Violet and Lincoln and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He also leaves behind his two beloved (spoiled) Shih-tzu’s: Tuffy and Lil’ Bit, (He REALLY loved those dogs!)

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mona; his parents: Henry and Miren Ispisua, his sister, Ramona Echeveria (Bartolo) and niece, Tammy Wright.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Elko Basque House, 1602 Flagview Drive, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.